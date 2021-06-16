Perarivalan’s mother, Arputhammal, meets TN CM

CHENNAI

16 June 2021 16:13 IST

Arputhammal, mother of A.G. Perarivalan, one of the seven convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Secretariat on Wednesday.

She told journalists that she thanked the CM for having granted parole to her son. She also requested the CM for continuing medical treatment needed for her son in prison. “The CM said he shared my sentiments too. He said he would do whatever was possible.”

Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin and senior officials were present.