Perarivalan’s mother, Arputhammal, meets TN CM
Ms. Arputhammal told journalists that she thanked the CM for having granted parole to her son and requested his continued medical treatment
Arputhammal, mother of A.G. Perarivalan, one of the seven convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Secretariat on Wednesday.
She told journalists that she thanked the CM for having granted parole to her son. She also requested the CM for continuing medical treatment needed for her son in prison. “The CM said he shared my sentiments too. He said he would do whatever was possible.”
Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin and senior officials were present.
