Perarivalan files case against State Information Commission

CHENNAI

17 November 2021 00:22 IST

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict A.G. Perarivalan has filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu State Information Commission (TNSIC) to dispose of a second appeal preferred by him against the failure of the Home Department to provide details sought by him under the Right to Information Act of 2005 regarding the status of his plea for premature release.

Justice M. Dhandapani on Tuesday directed advocate Niranjan Rajagopalan, representing the TNSIC, to get appropriate instructions by November 29. In his affidavit, the petitioner had stated that he submitted an application to the Home Department wanting to know certain details about his plea for clemency. Neither the public information officer nor the appellate authority obliged and hence the second appeal.

Even the second appeal was pending for long, the litigant complained and sought for a direction to the commission to dispose it of within a stipulated time.

