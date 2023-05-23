ADVERTISEMENT

Pedestrians say skywalk in T. Nagar is a huge relief, want more CCTV cameras

May 23, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - CHENNAI

Greater Chennai Corporation officials allay apprehensions about security at night; hawkers and shopkeepers say it is too early to gauge the impact on their business; the escalator could prove to be a boon to people with disabilities

P.S. Niranjana

The spic and span skywalk at T. Nagar connecting Ranganathan Street and the Mambalam Railway Stations makes it easy for pedestrians to cross the busy roads. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The newly-inaugurated pedestrian overpass connecting the T. Nagar Bus Terminus and the Mambalam Railway Station has come as a relief to regular office-goers and students who used to struggle to cross the busy junction during peak hours every day.

Built along Madley Road and Railway Market Road and said to be the longest pedestrian overpass in the State, it was inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on May 19.

Sabarika, a physiotherapist from Geri Care Hospital in T. Nagar, says the skywalk saves her time. It used to take her 15 minutes to cross the stretch. But it now takes only seven minutes.

“The skywalk is less crowded. There is lot of gap between surveillance cameras. It is a cause for concern, especially at night,” she says.

The Greater Chennai Corporation officials say all the 27 CCTV cameras are being monitored at the control room and there is constant patrolling near the entry and exit points of the overpass.

Corporation’s Regional Deputy Commissioner (Central)Abdul Rahaman says the facility is gaining popularity.

Impact on business

The vendors and shopkeepers are keeping their fingers crossed about the impact of the pedestrian bridge on their business.

“It will take at least a month to gauge the impact. Our shop is at the entry point of the bridge which is advantageous for us,” says Saravanan, anexecutive with Jeyachandran Textiles on Ranganathan Street.

Vaishnavi Jayakumar, co-founder of The Banyan, says the elevator is of great help to persons with disabilities.

The authorities concerned should ensure that there is a back-up facility. She wants the painting to be improved for the benefit of the visually challenged people. She hopes that it will be maintained well, pointing out how it has become impossible for persons with disabilities to use the Nungambakkam pedestrian bridge over a period of time.

The spic and span skywalk, with waste bins, fire extinguishers, public address system and elevators in place, comes as a big relief to office-goers and students for whom it was a everyday battle to cross the congested pavements of the commercial hub.

