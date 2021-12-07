Tamil NaduCHENNAI 07 December 2021 01:10 IST
Passport office gets integrated grievance redress centre
External Affairs Secretary (CPV and OIA) Sanjay Bhattacharyya on Monday inaugurated the integrated public grievance centre at the Regional Passport Office, Chennai.
RPO Chennai addresses all passport related grievances through letters, email, phone calls, Skype calls and more recently through WhatsApp videocall.
It was felt that an integrated and co-ordinated approach could be more effective to address the grievances.
