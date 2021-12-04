Tamil NaduTIRUVANNAMALAI 04 December 2021 22:22 IST
Parks, pools and dams to remain closed
With the rising number of COVID-19 cases, parks, swimming pools and dams in Tiruvannamalai and Kattam Poondi will remain closed till December 19, Collector B. Murugesh said on Saturday.
Restaurants, bakeries and tea shops can function from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., with dine-in permitted till 8 p.m. and takeout till 10 p.m.
But only 50% occupancy will be allowed in restaurants and tea shops.
