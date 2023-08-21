Panneerselvam camp launches a Tamil daily

August 21, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST - Chennai

The camp led by the AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Monday launched a Tamil daily, Namadhu Puratchi Thondan, in Chennai.

Panruti S. Ramachandran, political adviser of the camp, handed over the first copy of the inaugural issue to 10 long-standing members of the AIADMK, in the presence of Mr. Panneerselvam.

Explaining the rationale behind the launch of the daily, the former coordinator observed that for the last one year after the commencement of his ‘Dharma Yudham 2.0’, the organisation’s volunteers had been demanding that the camp come out with a newspaper to disseminate its views. He lauded Marudhu Alagaraj, editor of the new daily, for his loyalty to the organisation.

J.C.D. Prabhakar, deputy coordinator of the camp, referring to the speech given by Mr. Panneerselvam on Sunday at a meeting of district secretaries, said the camp would field candidates during the Lok Sabha election. Apart from the AMMK, there was a likelihood of other parties, too, joining the camp at the time of the election, he said.

