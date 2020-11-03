Panel asked to study impact of Mettur-Sarabanga project

CHENNAI

03 November 2020

The lift irrigation plan will affect delta farmers, says petitioner

The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed a joint committee to study the environmental impact of the Mettur-Sarabanga Lift Irrigation project and submit a report.

An application was filed against the implementation of the project on the grounds that prior Environmental Clearance (EC) was not obtained before commencing the work on the project and that the project was in total disregard of the riparian rights of the delta farmers.

The applicant alleged that the project only intended to exploit the water source to develop new agricultural ayacuts in Edappadi, Sangagiri, Omalur and Mettur taluks to irrigate about 4,238 acres of land.

The applicant said construction of the project had begun without obtaining EC, and the project would entirely affect the livelihood of the farmers in the Cauvery delta region and the lower riparian region.

“It is submitted that the G.O. was issued in an arbitrary manner and there was no expert body constituted to study the flow of excess water to be diverted to develop new ayacuts. It is also submitted that no opportunities were given to the farmers in and around the lower riparian region to raise their objections and concerns,” the applicant said.

The petitioner further said in the past few decades, there was no excess water available in Mettur dam and that drawing water illegally from the Cauvery would lead to further scarcity in and around the lower riparian areas.

The bench directed a committee of officials of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the EIA authority, and the PWD to study the impact of the project and submit a report by December 10.