Palaniswami reiterates his support for ‘One Nation, One Election’

September 01, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Chennai

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday reiterated his support for the concept of ‘One Nation, One Election’.

Referring to the constitution of a committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind, the AIADMK leader, in a social media post, expressed the hope that the panel “will take a strong & swift decision in favour of our country’s development”.

He said the move would “avoid political instability”, apart from saving time and money and giving “longer, uninterrupted period of governance to implement policies effectively” at the central and State levels.

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan, too, expressed “wholehearted” support for the idea.

In a statement, he said conducting the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections at the same time would reduce the government’s expenditures and help in proper utilisation of the security forces.

Contending that India was perpetually in “election mode”, with elections happening in one State or the other all the time, he said this affected administration and delayed the State and Union governments’ policy making.

But Naam Tamilar Katchi chief co-ordinator Seeman said the idea of ‘One Nation, One Election’ was out of place in a country that had diverse food and clothing habits and culture.

Addressing the media in Tiruppur, Mr. Seeman said the move was unnecessary when there were many problems that needed to be resolved, including the sharing of Cauvery water, and the Katchatheevu and Mullaperiyar issues.

