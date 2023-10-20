Palaniswami questions DGP Jiwal over remarks on crime rate 

October 20, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday questioned Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal for his remarks that Tamil Nadu has the lowest rate of crimes in the country.

Referring to Mr. Jiwal’s remarks in an interview to The Hindu a few days ago, Mr. Palaniswami said there were reports on social media that after the DMK came to power, “on instructions from the top”, 90% of the cases had not been registered by police stations because of the influence of ‘katta panchayat’ (kangaroo court).

Though a campaign was under way to curb the sale of cannabis or ganja, there was a “wide difference” between the number of cases registered and the number of persons apprehended, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Palaniswami wanted the police to ensure that there were no incidents of police personnel themselves indulging in crimes against girls.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.