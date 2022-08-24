Palaniswami expresses concern over upward trend in murders

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 24, 2022 20:34 IST

Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday expressed concern over what he called the increasing trend in murders in the State. 

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said there were reports that 15 murders had taken place in a matter of 36 hours, “rattling” the people. The incidents did not appear to have occurred unexpectedly, and they were perpetrated “in a pre planned manner” and out of “enmity”, he said.

Mr. Palaniswami said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who said he was handling law and order directly, should own responsibility for the incidents.  The DMK government should take steps to ensure that such crimes do not occur, he added.

In another statement, AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam referred to reports of a hike in the charges for various services being rendered by the Transport Department, and urged Mr. Stalin to drop the move.  After the DMK regime took charge, the monthly budget of every family went up by ₹5,000, but there was no corresponding increase in revenue, he said.   

Mr. Panneerselvam contended that the people of the State, who were already facing hardship due to various reasons, were expecting the government not to go ahead with the proposed increase in charges.

