Palaniswami describes DVAC searches as diversionary tactic

‘The action is aimed at preventing AIADMK workers from taking part in Friday’s protest against power tariff increase’

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 13, 2022 17:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File | Photo Credit: M. Karunakaran

ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Tuesday that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin ordered DVAC searches on several premises linked to former Ministers C. Vijayabaskar and S.P. Velumani to divert the attention of party workers and prevent them from taking part in the State-wide protest scheduled for Friday against the power tariff increase.

In a statement, he said it was amusing that the DVAC, which had searched the residences of these former Ministers twice in the past, repeated the exercise for the third time.

Also Read
BJP denied permission to hold protest against Minister

Alluding to the Supreme Court’s order restoring a criminal complaint quashed by the Madras High Court against Minister for Electricity V. Senthilbalaji in an alleged bribery case (when he was a member of the Jayalalithaa Cabinet), Mr. Palaniswami wanted to know whether Mr. Stalin would drop him from his Cabinet and facilitate an expeditious probe. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Regardless of the number of cases being filed against us, we will legally face them and emerge victorious,” he said, urging the police to act impartially and not to yield to the ruling party’s “bullying”.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
state politics
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app