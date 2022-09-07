Edappadi Palaniswami claims 10 DMK MLAs are in touch with AIADMK

Edappadi K. Palaniswami

ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday claimed that 10 legislators of the ruling DMK were in touch with his party.

Responding to an observation by a journalist that three legislators of the AIADMK were said to be joining the DMK shortly, Mr. Palaniswami, who was speaking to mediapersons in Gummidipoondi, shot back: “Who is talking [to the DMK]? In fact, 10 DMK MLAs are talking to us.”

When asked whether he would agree to take back former AIADMK interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala and AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran into his party, the AIADMK leader said the workers were running the party. “There is no place for others,” he added. He said the party cadre had not accepted them [Ms. Sasikala and Mr. Dhinakaran].

ADVERTISEMENT

Describing the DMK as a corporate company, Mr. Palaniswami said that while the legislator and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, had been given more prominence than others on many occasions, those holding the post of Mayor were not. “However, you cannot expect any different treatment in the DMK,” he said.

On the march being undertaken by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the AIADMK leader said Mr. Gandhi was carrying it out to ensure the growth of his party.

He said he would like to go through the details of the proposed legislation to amend the Electricity Act.

Regarding reports of the Andhra Pradesh government constructing check dams in the Kosasthalaiyar basin, Mr. Palaniswami said the neighbouring State should refrain from building them. Besides, he came down on those who were seeking to close Amma Unavagams, the low-cost restaurants.

Meanwhile, Mr. Dhinakaran said he would garland the statue of former Chief Minister and DMK founder C.N. Annadurai in Coimbatore on September 15 in connection with the birth anniversary of the DMK leader, and address a meeting in Tiruppur later in the day. During September 15-18, the AMMK would organise State-wide public meetings to commemorate his birth anniversary.