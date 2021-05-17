Tamil Nadu

Oxygen storage tank installed at Rajah Muthiah Medical College in Chidambaram

Special Correspondent CUDDALORE 17 May 2021 12:06 IST
Updated: 17 May 2021 12:06 IST

Installed at a cost of ₹30 lakh, the six kilolitre storage tank will store liquid oxygen, which can be vaporized and used to treat patients requiring oxygen support, an official said

The government-run Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital (RMMCH) in Chidambaram has installed an oxygen storage tank to meet the rise in demand for medical oxygen for treating COVID-19 patients.

Installed at a cost of ₹30 lakh, the six kilolitre storage tank will store liquid oxygen, which can be vaporized and used to treat patients requiring oxygen support.

Advertising
Advertising

A senior official said that hospitals in the district have been facing a medical oxygen supply crunch. The storage tank at RMMCH was commissioned since the oxygen demand could not be adequately met through cylinders. “We have now placed a request to the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation for supplying oxygen to the facility. Work on laying pipelines is underway and the storage facility is expected to be functional in a week’s time,” he said.

Currently, there are 170 beds in RMMCH of which 25 are oxygenated beds. Another 200 beds are currently being set up with oxygen, the official added.

Comments
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...