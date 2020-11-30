Over 9,000 hectares of crops inundated in Villupuram district

VILLUPURAM

30 November 2020 01:46 IST

Detailed assessment of damages is under way

Preliminary estimates in Villupuram district indicate that standing crops on over 9,000 hectares have been inundated during Cyclone Nivar.

The detailed assessment of damages caused by the recent incessant rains due to Cyclone Nivar in the district is under way.

Around 4,000 hectares of paddy, 3,748 hectares of pulses, 448 hectares of groundnut, 67 hectares of sugarcane and 650.05 hectares of horticultural crops were inundated.

In addition, transplanted crops in an area of 1026.3 hectares were also submerged.

The cattle loss stood at 71, while about 1,024 houses were damaged. About 532 electric poles and 54 transformers were replaced in the district, according to an official.

Cuddalore district

Even as the assessment of damages caused by the recent incessant rains due to Cyclone Nivar in Cuddalore district is under way, preliminary estimates indicate that standing crops on over 2,900 acres have been inundated.

Chairing a meeting at the Collectorate here on Saturday, Industries Minister M.C. Sampath said that paddy and groundnut cultivated in about 2,525 acres were damaged and horticulture crops in about 185 hectares were also affected.

As many as 95 thatched huts were completely damaged while 642 huts were partially damaged. In addition, 174 concrete houses were fully damaged while five were partially damaged, he said.

Over 300 uprooted trees were removed while 77 electric poles damaged in the cyclone were replaced.

More than 52,000 people were accommodated in 28 Cyclone relief shelters and 191 temporary shelters set up across the district, he said.

Collector Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri was present.