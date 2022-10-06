More than 36,000 apply for MBBS and BDS counselling

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 36,100 aspirants have submitted their application for MBBS and BDS counselling as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, which was the last date to apply for State quota seats for undergraduate medical courses.

As many as 40,264 candidates had registered and 5,022 aspirants among them were exempt from paying the registration fee. Of the 25,059 candidates who registered for government college seats, 22,643 had filled the forms.

Of the 15,205 candidates who registered for self-financing college seats, 13,457 had submitted the forms. The applicants include 85 differently abled persons and 355 wards of ex-servicemen. As many as 306 candidates have applied for seats under the sports quota. A total of 10,385 seats were available under counselling this academic year in the State.