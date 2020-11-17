Outflow from Mettur Dam reduced to 1,000 cusecs

SALEM

17 November 2020 11:21 IST

The outflow from Mettur dam was reduced to 1,000 cusecs of water on Tuesday.

According to officials of the Public Works Department, the water level at the dam was 94.83 feet against a total scale of 120 feet. The stored capacity of water at the dam was 58,346 mcft and the inflow to the dam increased to 10,392 cusecs of water. The discharge from the dam through Cauvery river was reduced from 3,000 cusecs of water to 1,000 cusecs. The discharge through the East-West canal was reduced to 500 cusecs.

