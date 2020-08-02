OSD for COVID war room

PUDUCHERRY

02 August 2020 00:34 IST

The Government has posted Y.L.N. Reddy, Director of Higher and Technical Education-cum-Director of Information Technology, as officer on special duty (OSD Health) to manage the COVID war room. He would be responsible for IT-related coordination, war room monitoring/coordination, compilation and analysis of reports from 104 and 1070/1077 helplines.

Serving as a single point of contact, he will coordinate all activities of health, revenue and police departments in the war room, a government order said.

Advertising

Advertising