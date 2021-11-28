OPS objects to name change of Amma Clinic

Chennai

28 November 2021 23:44 IST

He urges Chief Minister to take action

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Sunday took exception to the reported instance of the name of a mini clinic, popularly called Amma Clinic , being changed to Chief Minister’s Clinic.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam contended that the name change of the clinic in Navapatti village panchayat of Salem district had been done at the behest of members of the ruling party.

Criticising the authorities for not taking action against those responsible for the incident, the AIADMK coordinator asked the government to explain how the change of name took place and urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to ensure action is taken against the wrongdoers and to install the name board, displaying the image of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. He recalled how a picture of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi was on the name board of an Amma Unavagam and where another outlet was ransacked within two days of the DMK taking charge.

Advertising

Advertising

In a separate statement along with co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Mr. Panneerselvam condemend the DMK for “intimidating” the AIADMK members of rural local bodies, with an intention to make them join the DMK. Referring to two members of the Karur district panchayat crossing over to the DMK between November 18-23, they held Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji and his brother responsible.