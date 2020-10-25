CHENNAI

25 October 2020 01:22 IST

NLC India Limited and Hindu Tamil Thisai are conducting an online quiz contest for students on the theme ‘Vigilant India, Prosperous India’, as part of the Vigilance Awareness Week 2020, observed from October 27 to November 2.

The quiz would be held for two categories — junior (for students of Classes V, VI and VII) and senior (for students of Classes VIII, IX and X). Registration is free. For details visit https://connect.hindutamil.in/special/nlc-quiz.

