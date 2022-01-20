Online counselling for MBBS, BDS general category candidates this year

CHENNAI

20 January 2022 01:03 IST

PG medical counselling from today

This year, counselling will be held online for the general category candidates seeking admission to MBBS, BDS, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian has said.

The admission process will begin on January 27 with counselling for special category candidates such as the differently abled; sportspersons; and wards of ex-servicemen.

The results of the first round of All India Quota counselling are expected to be received on that day.

On January 28 and 29, counselling will be held for for government school students under the 7.5% quota. “It will be an in-person counselling as two days have been allotted for them,” the Minister said while releasing the merit list for PG admissions on Wednesday.

This year, at least 100 more seats, had been added to the 7.5% government school students quota.

The detailed schedule for counselling would be released on the department’s website.

The State government will fill up 6,999 MBBS seats and 1,930 seats for BDS through single-window counselling. This year there are 534 seats under the 7.5% reservation for government school students. Last year, there were 436 seats, the Minister said.

PG Counselling

From Thursday, counselling will begin for PG medical, dental aspirants, who would be allowed to register and key in their choices. Of the 2,216 seats for MD and MS programmes, the State government has surrendered 1,053 seats to the All India Quota and has 1,163 seats under State quota. The results of the first round of counselling will be released on January 23.

According to the Minister, of the 16,693 seats in paramedical courses, 16,486 had been filled. As on date, 207 seats remain vacant, he said.

“Counselling has been going on for the past month. We received 58,000 applications. At present only 207 seats are unfilled,” he said.