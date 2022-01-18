One killed in manju virattu near Sivaganga

A bull charging at spectators at the manju virattu at Kandipatti in Sivaganga district on Tuesday.

SIVAGANGA

18 January 2022 20:26 IST

One person was killed and scores were injured in the traditional ‘manju virattu’ held without police permission at Kandipatti near here on Tuesday.

Even as the Minister for Rural Development K.R. Periyakaruppan, along with Collector P. Madhusudhanan and Superintendent of Police Senthil Kumar, inaugurated a jallikattu event, local farmers unleashed hundreds of bulls in the nearby open space for the manju virattu.

hundreds of people witnessed the traditional event, which was free for all without any safety regulation. The bulls ran into crowds from all directions and those who were caught unawares were injured while others managed to escape, a police officer said.

Despite the attempts by the district administration and the police to prevent the event by seeking cooperation from the villagers and putting up check posts in 12 places, the villagers managed to bring their bulls to the ground through irrigation tanks.

A. Malaisamy, 52, of Paganeri, was killed after he was gored by a bull. He died at the Government Medical College Hospital in Sivaganga.