Tamil NaduCuddalore 30 November 2021 22:55 IST
Officials stop child marriage in Cuddalore
Updated: 30 November 2021 22:55 IST
Officials from ChildLine prevented the marriage of a 16-year-old girl with a 22-year-old youth, scheduled to be held in a temple at Kattumannarkovil on Monday. Alerted by a caller through ChildLine helpline 1098, a team of officials visited the house of the minor in Chithirasoolai, a few hours before ‘Muhurtham’ and stopped the marriage after summoning the parents of the girl and the bridegroom. The officials obtained written undertaking from the parents.
