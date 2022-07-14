Tamil Nadu

O. Panneerselvam thanks PM Modi for free vaccines for 75 days

O. Panneerselvam | Photo Credit: PTI
Special Correspondent CHENNAI July 14, 2022 14:46 IST
Updated: July 14, 2022 14:46 IST

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanking him for the Union Cabinet’s decision to provide free booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine to all in the 18-59 age groups for 75 days from July 15.

“It displays your kindness, compassion, care and concern towards the people of India, especially the poor and the downtrodden. It is a welcome measure,” Mr. Panneerselvam said in his letter.

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75th year of Independence Day of India) celebrations, free COVID-19 precaution doses would be administered to all the citizens above 18 years of age at government vaccination centres for 75 days from July 15. A decision to this effect was made by the Union Cabinet.

