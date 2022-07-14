O. Panneerselvam thanks PM Modi for free vaccines for 75 days

O. Panneerselvam | Photo Credit: PTI

14:46 IST

“It displays your kindness, compassion,” says OPS

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanking him for the Union Cabinet’s decision to provide free booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine to all in the 18-59 age groups for 75 days from July 15.

“It displays your kindness, compassion, care and concern towards the people of India, especially the poor and the downtrodden. It is a welcome measure,” Mr. Panneerselvam said in his letter.

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75th year of Independence Day of India) celebrations, free COVID-19 precaution doses would be administered to all the citizens above 18 years of age at government vaccination centres for 75 days from July 15. A decision to this effect was made by the Union Cabinet.

