Nurse dies of COVID-19

VELLORE

09 June 2021 00:14 IST

A 50-year-old nurse working at the Government Pentland Hospital in Vellore died due to COVID-19 on Monday. According to the police, Santhakumari, wife of Aaron Sundarraj, was working in the Government Pentland Hospital as a staff nurse.

She tested positive on May 16 and was admitted to the Pentland Hospital. On May 21, she was shifted to Christian Medical College Hospital as her condition worsened. She died on June 7.

