No time to rest yet, says CM

Aruppukottai

28 March 2021 01:02 IST

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami says he is determined not to allow any let-up in his efforts to take on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). “People advised me to take rest for a couple of days because I had a sore throat. But the DMK will chart a new route in those two days. So I’ll not rest. My goal is to ensure the victory of AIADMK candidates,” he said, amid cheering from the ruling party cadre.

