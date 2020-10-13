No need for debates on seat-sharing: DMK

CHENNAI

13 October 2020

‘Some forces trying to cause confusion’

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday alleged that some forces and a few media organisations were trying to sow confusion in the minds of the DMK’s alliance partners by projecting various seat-sharing arrangements for the 2021 Assembly election.

“Some forces are trying to cause confusion in the DMK alliance with an ulterior motive. One or two media houses have joined them and are holding debates to put out such baseless arguments. This is not going to give them any electoral dividends,” Mr. Stalin said.

He said the debates were held on the presumption that DMK will contest 200 seats. “Only after the elections are notified, alliance parties will meet once, twice, or thrice to finalise the constituencies they will contest in. That is the general process. I cannot understand why these forces are being so hasty. These are not topics of debates at all,” Mr. Stalin said.

“These forces cannot shake up the existing DMK alliance. The path of the alliance is very clear,” he added.

In a separate statement, Mr. Stalin said he will chair the first meeting of the DMK’s manifesto committee on October 14 at Anna Arivalayam.