No entry to TN beaches, certain tourist spots on Jan 15, 16 and 17

CHENNAI

12 January 2021 15:20 IST

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced that the general public would not be allowed in beaches across the State and also certain tourist spots in Chengalpattu district between January 15 and 17.

Besides the beaches across the State, including the Marina in the State capital, the general public would not be allowed entry into Vandalur zoo and tourist spots in Mamallapuram and also into the National Park in Guindy for these three days.

The announcement is part of the precautionary measures being taken to curb the spread of COVID-19, especially in the Pongal season when more footfalls are expected in these places, an official release stated.

The State government also reiterated that the general public must wear face masks while in public places, ensure physical distancing norms and comply with other guidelines issued to control the spread of COVID-19. It appealed for cooperation from the general public.