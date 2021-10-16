NLCIL commences coal supply to NTPC

CUDDALORE

16 October 2021 00:01 IST

Power plants grappling with shortage

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL), a Navaratna public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Coal, has commenced supply of coal from its coal blocks in Talabira, Odisha, to Darlipali power station of NTPC.

“Adding to coal stock of NTPC, lignite company @nlcindialimited's Talabira Project has commenced supplies to NTPC Darlipali. Moreover, dispatch to NTPC Lara is also expected to commence soon," NLC India Ltd said in a tweet.

The move comes in the wake of power plants across the country grappling with coal shortage.

According to NLCIL officials, the Talabira II and III Open Cast Mines have already commenced coal production from this fiscal and the coal produced is being transported to the PSU’s end use plant — NLC Tamil Nadu Power Limited, 2 x 500 MW, at Thoothukudi, a subsidiary of NLCIL.

Further to meet the country’s coal demand, the excess coal after fulfilling the requirement of end-use plants was now being diverted and supplied to the NTPC, with due permission from the Ministry of Coal.

The PSU has now come forward to commence supply of coal from Talabira II and III blocks to NTPC Darlipali and Lara power plants.

The Department of Mines of Odisha granted the requisite coal delivery permits and the supply commenced from Thursday (October 14).

The recent amendment to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act on Mineral Concession Rules by the Ministry of Coal has enabled sale of excess coal after meeting the coal requirement of end-use plants, the officials also added.