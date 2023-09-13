ADVERTISEMENT

Nipah virus | T.N. begins precautionary measures following deaths in Kerala

September 13, 2023 11:12 am | Updated 11:58 am IST - CHENNAI

Surveillance is to be stepped up at border districts, and all passengers from Kerala will be screened, the Directorate of Public Health has announced

The Hindu Bureau

P. Aruna, Deputy Director of Health Services, Coimbatore, and health officials checking passengers at the inter-State border in Coimbatore district on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In the wake of two deaths due to the Nipah virus in Kerala, Tamil Nadu’s Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) has initiated precautionary measures in border districts.

ALSO READ
All you need to know about Nipah virus

T. S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public and Preventive Medicine has directed the deputy directors of health services to deploy health teams to begin screening of passengers from Kerala at border check-posts. The health teams will be deployed round-the-clock in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts, with immediate effect, he said.

The teams will screen all symptomatic fever cases, with necessary protective equipment, at the borders. The deputy directors of health services have also been told to alert government and private hospitals over Acute Encephalitis Syndrome cases.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US