Nine products incubated at Sastra University launched

November 09, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Nine products from the technology business incubators at Sastra University were commissioned at an event held recently. Among them was a 3D-printed, IoT-enabled medical transplant box, weighing 5 kg, that can transport drugs, blood and other biological fluids, critical medical supplies, and human organs using drones. The other products included herbal and natural feed supplements to improve milk production in cows; robots that can work in hazardous environments; and an e-toggle solution to provide stress-free irrigation, which farmers can monitor and control remotely. Nidhi Bansal, Scientist G and Director, Directorate of Technology Development Fund, Defence Research and Development Organisation, commissioned the products.

