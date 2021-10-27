Nilgiris to have wildlife rescue centre

UDHAGAMANDALAM

27 October 2021 01:13 IST

It will obviate the need for injured animals to be taken out for treatment: Minister

Steps will be taken to open a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, Forest Minister and Coonoor MLA K. Ramachandran said on Tuesday.

His comments came after animals, captured or rescued recently in the Nilgiris, needed to be taken to the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai or the Mysore Zoo for treatment.

Talking to reporters here about the 22-day operation to capture the tiger MDT23, Mr. Ramachandran said such tigers preyed only on cattle or had problematic interactions with humans because of old age and injuries. The government, he said, was planning a rescue and rehabilitation centre for injured wild animals at Mudumalai. Such a facility would obviate the need for these animals to be taken to other districts or neighbouring States for treatment.

The Minister said MDT23 was recovering well in Mysore, and the government was considering whether to take it to the Arignar Anna Zoological Park or let it live out the rest of its life in captivity at the Mysore Zoo.

Mr. Ramachandran took part at a government function to distribute welfare assistance to persons with disabilities and then chaired a review meeting with government officials.