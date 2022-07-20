Tamil Nadu

NIA launches searches in Tiruchi Special Camp

File photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: M. Srinath
S. Vijay Kumar CHENNAI: July 20, 2022 08:04 IST
Updated: July 20, 2022 10:55 IST

A search operation was launced by the National Investigation Agency on the high-security Special Camp, Tiruchi, where foreign nationals, mostly Sri Lankans, facing criminal cases, are lodged.

Agency sources said that the operation was kept strictly confidential since it was very sensitive in nature. Armed personnel of the para-military forces were deployed at the camp as the search was on.

The Special Camp, administered by the Revenue Department, Tamil Nadu, has dozens of inmates who often resort to protests seeking release by expeditious disposal of the criminal cases pending against them.

According to police sources, the NIA searches follows specific inputs involving some Sri Lankan nationals lodged in the camp.

“A few accused arrested in connection with the Vizhinjam (Kerala) arms and drugs smuggling case are detained in the camp,” a senior police official said.

Investigators in the NIA have been tracking the international links, source, supply and transportation route of the drug peddlers. The agency claimed that some Sri Lankan nationals were resorting to the drug trade to raise funds to revive the defunct Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) and even exposed the identity and involvement of some fund raisers in Europe.

Raids in Chennai

Separately, acting on the inputs revealed by some inmates of the camp and intelligence sources, the NIA officials commenced raids at 10 places in East Coast Road, Valasaravakkam, Tiruvanmiyur etc, police sources said. 

