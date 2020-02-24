NIA conducts searches in multiple places in Tamil Nadu

24 February 2020 10:32 IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) are conducting searches at various places across Tamil Nadu, including Chennai.

Sources told The Hindu the premier agency was conducting raids on the premises of some employees of major telecom service providers in Chennai for issuing SIM cards to terror suspects. The SIMs were allegedly activated with the documents of genuine customers.

The NIA is probing the murder of Special Sub-Inspector of Police Wilson, who was shot dead in Kanniyakumari district on January 8. In connection with the shooting, two separate cases were booked — one for murder and another for supply of SIM cards to assailants.

Salem

Officials from NIA are conducting searches at a residence in Mohamed Pura in Salem on Monday.

According to sources, the officials conducted search at the residence of Abdul Rahman in Muhammed Pura who was recently arrested on charges of helping those in relation with IS- module to gain mobile SIM cards. Officials are also conducting searches in the mobile phone store of Abdul Rahman in the area.

Thoothukudi

An NIA team is searching the house of Mohideen Fatima in Kaayalpattinam near Tiruchendur.

As the agency reportedly got information that the SSI murder case-accused Abdul Shameem and Thoufiq stayed in her house for a while before gunning down the police officer at Kaliyakkavilai check-post on January 8 night, the search is being conducted, sources in the local police said.

The 4-member NIA team from Kerala is conduting the search. There is no immediate information about the materials seized during the search.

Cuddalore

Sources said the team conducted searches in Cuddalore at the residence of Kaja Moideen, prime accused in the murder of Hindu Munnani leader K.P.S. Suresh Kumar in 2014.

Moideen had skipped trial in the murder case in December and disappeared from the police radar. Moideen, who had allegedly planned a terror strike in Delhi, was arrested by the Delhi police in January.

The team conducted searches at the houses of Moideen’s two wives at Kollumedu in Kattumannarkovil and Block 7 in Neyveli from 6.00 a.m. and reportedly seized a laptop and cell phones. The team also conducted searches at the residence of Moideen’s associates Jaffar Ali in Pattambakkam and Abdul Samad in Parangipettai.

Further details are awaited.