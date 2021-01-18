NHAI begins collecting fines from overloaded vehicles

CHENNAI

Toll plazas being managed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in the State have begun collecting fines from overloaded vehicles.

Sensors to detect the weight were fixed in 170 lanes. The number of lanes in the 46 plazas on national highways is 240. The fine amount varies according to the quantity carried over the limit by heavy vehicles.

“We are in the process of testing some of these facilities. The plazas are collecting fines based on a gazette notification issued in 2018. Overload vehicles would lead to damage of roads, therefore such fees are being collected,” said Pavan Kumar, regional officer, NHAI.

Tamil Nadu State Lorry Owners’ Association State president M.R. Kumaraswamy said around 90% vehicles were refusing to carry additional loads. They were saying no to parcel consignors and brokers. “The menace has been controlled through efforts of various truckers’ associations,” he said.

However, their concern was now about over-dimension vehicles that carried loads on the sides. “Clothes, match boxes and even fire crackers are being carried by truckers like this. If these items rub on other vehicles, it could cause fire accidents. We are requesting RTOs to ensure that they are strict with such vehicles,” he said.