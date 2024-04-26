NGO offers fellowship to ophthalmologists

April 26, 2024 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - CHENNAI

Sightsavers India, a non-government organisation working to eliminate avoidable blindness and promoting equal opportunities for individuals with disabilities, has announced a fellowship programme for ophthalmologists.

Applications for the 24-month annual programme, scheduled to commence in August 2024, will be open till June 30.

R.N. Mohanty, chief executive officer of Sightsavers India, said during the programme the ophthalmologists would undergo four months training focusing on small incision cataract surgery after which they will be placed within the peripheral locations for 20 months in one of the eight states including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

At each programme stage the emphasis would be on optimising learning experiences. Candidates would also receive a stipend during the fellowship. Candidates may apply at https://indiafellowshipprogram.sightsaversindia.in/ For further information they can call 9818157997 or email indiafellowship@sightsaversindia.org

