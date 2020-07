CHENNAI

27 July 2020 00:58 IST

The State government has named IAS officer K. Balasubramaniam as the Secretary of the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission, replacing L. Subramanian.

Mr. Subramanian has been posted as the Registrar of Cooperative Societies, the post which was earlier held by Mr. Balasubramaniam, a G.O. issued by the Chief Secretary stated.

Advertising

Advertising