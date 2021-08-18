New commercial complex in Vellore nears completion

The Corporation’s commercial complex at Sathuvachari in Vellore.

VELLORE

18 August 2021 01:43 IST

It will be opened in a month, say officials

The multi-crore commercial complex on Bengaluru Highway in Vellore is nearing completion.

Corporation officials said the complex would be opened in a month. Floated as part of the Smart City Project, which was started two years ago in 2019, the ₹5.1 crore complex is aimed to decongest existing commercial complexes, such as Sarathy Mansion, Netaji Market and Kagithapattarai.

“The shopping complex will cater to the needs of traders on the highway in Sathuvachari and Rangapuram areas. It will also help ease traffic flow to the central parts of the town,” said N. Sankaran, Commissioner, Vellore Corporation.

As per plan, the single-storey shopping complex will have at least 20 shops on each floor with parking space for visitors and traders. The entire complex will have LED lighting facilities, uninterrupted water supply, CCTV cameras, wash rooms, purified water system and a compound wall. In order to ensure continuous power supply, Tangedco has started the work to install a 110 KV electricity transformer with two diesel generators as power backup.

At present, Vellore Corporation has more than 2,500 shops in its four zones covering all 60 wards with a total population of around 10 lakh. Currently, most petty traders and small businessmen in Sathuvachari and Rangapuram have shops in Sarathy Mansion, resulting in traffic congestion.

On the other hand, the new complex in Sathuvachari will not only provide traders in the neighbourhood better space for their business but will also help tap emerging businesses along the national highway.

Once a town panchayat, the Vellore Corporation became a municipality in 1866. Years later, the municipality grew in its size and population to become a full-fledged corporation in August, 2008, with 60 wards within its limits.