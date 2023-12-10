ADVERTISEMENT

NDRF team, private hospital help woman from Madipakkam deliver baby during the floods

December 10, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The team rescued her in a boat and took her to the nearest hospital from where she was shifted to Kauvery Hospital

The Hindu Bureau

A National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) team and Kauvery Hospital helped a woman deliver her baby safely during the floods.

Karpagam Kannan, a resident of Kuberan Nagar, Madipakkam, was in the late stage of pregnancy and as floodwaters inundated her home, she began experiencing labour. The NDRF team rescued Ms. Karpagam in a boat and transported her to the nearest hospital in 45 minutes. The family then contacted Kauvery Hospital on Radial Road for an ambulance as Ms. Karpagam was consulting K. Thendral, clinical lead and senior consultant at Maa Kauvery.

Ms. Karpagam gave birth to a baby girl shortly afterwards. The couple attributed the safe delivery to the dedication of the NDRF team and volunteers. They thanked the hospital and staff for their timely support and care. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US