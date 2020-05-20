NCSC seeks action taken report against Maran for remarks

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE

20 May 2020 00:00 IST

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has sought an action taken report against DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran in connection with his remarks deemed offensive to the Scheduled Castes.

It sought a report within a week from the Chief Secretary, DGP and Chennai Police Commissioner. A copy of the NCSC notice was tweeted by State BJP president L. Murugan.

Meanwhile, the Coimbatore city and rural police on Monday registered separate cases against Mr. Maran and another DMK MP R.S. Bharathi for their remarks — made at different points of time — deemed offensive to the Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

Advertising

Advertising

The Variety Hall Road police booked Mr. Maran under Sections 3 (1) (u) and 3 (1) (r) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on a complaint from one G. Jeganathan, who objected to certain remarks made to journalists outside the Secretariat on May 13.

Mr. Maran, who had accused Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam of humiliating a DMK MP delegation, asked, “Are we third rate citizens? Oppressed?”. He appeared to be alluding to the manner in which the SCs were ill-treated by some sections of dominant communities.

Meanwhile, the Perur police in Coimbatore rural booked Mr. Bharathi based on a complaint lodged by a man, Rangarajan, who objected to the DMK leader’s comments in February about appointment of judges belonging to the Scheduled Castes during the erstwhile Karunanidhi regime.

Sources said that a few other police stations in Coimbatore district also received complaints against the two MPs.