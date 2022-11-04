National Commission for Scheduled Castes not empowered to order promotions or transfer of employees: HC

Judge says Commission has to exercise restraint in service matters & not interfere with routine administrative affairs

The Hindu Bureau Chennai
November 04, 2022 23:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Madras High Court. | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) is not empowered to interfere in service matters and issue directions to an employer to either promote a particular employee to a higher post or transfer him/her to a specific place, the Madras High Court has held.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam held so while allowing a 2018 writ petition filed by Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). The judge quashed an order passed by NCSC on July 26, 2018 directing LIC to promote a woman employee and also post her in Chennai as desired by her.

“The National Commission is not empowered to issue any direction to transfer an employee in a particular post or place. Promotion is also a condition of service and all promotions are to be granted strictly in accordance with the service rules in force,” the judge wrote.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The judge said that an employer would have to consider all eligible employees while deciding upon promotions and that directions given by the commission to promote a particular employee might end up in denial of promotional opportunity to another eligible employee.

“Therefore, the Commission has to exercise restraint in service matters, more specifically, in the matters of promotion, transfer, postings etc... The National Commission is not expected to interfere with the routine administrative affairs of the Departments or the Corporation,” Justice Subramaniam added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
Caste
court administration

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app