NABARD sanctions study to evaluate impact of GI certified products

April 29, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has sanctioned a study on the impact evaluation of Geographical Indication (GI) products to Symbiosis School of Economics. This particular study will enable NABARD to analyse the benefits accrued to artisans/producers because of the GI tags over the years, said Monomoy Mukherjee, Chief General Manager of NABARD.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of today, 144 products supported by NABARD, are GI tagged. The first product that received a GI tag with support from NABARD, was Pochampally Ikat from the State of Telangana (erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh).

NABARD, not only supports GI registration of a product, but also focuses on post-registration activities, such as registration of authorised users, renewal of existing registration, marketing support, consumer awareness and training programmes, among others. A few years ago, NABARD with the help of an NGO, came out with a GI catalogue in French and Spanish. “This will help the products get an international audience,” Mr.Mukherjee said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We also help artisans and those associations who have bagged the GI tag to participate at expos at the national-level. Exclusive stores for GI products have been set up with the support from NABARD in Ernakulam (Kerala) and Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh),” Mr. Mukherjee explained.

According to details shared by NABARD, so far, it has sanctioned projects for registration of 15,820 producers / manufacturers of GI products as authorised users, providing them the exclusive right to use registered GI. Some of the products for which artisans have registered as authorised users, include Banaras Brocades and Sarees (Uttar Pradesh), Blue Pottery of Jaipur (Rajasthan), Ilkal Saree (Karnataka), Jalna Sweet Orange (Maharashtra), Nakshi Kantha (West Bengal), etc.

Going forward, NABARD through its agency and NGO partners, intends to identify more products that are eligible for GI tags. “More agricultural products are now seeking GI tags, especially in Tamil Nadu,” said Mr.Mukherjee.

To a query on what more should the government do to support the products applying/bagged GI Tag, NABARD said: “Importance of GI has been recognised by the Government of India and Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999 was enacted. However, even after 25 years, only 642 products have been registered as GI throughout the country. Showcasing of GI products may be promoted in all Government of India events and a display of select products may be done in all high offices of Government of India, including embassies. The government may also formulate a PLI scheme for GI products.”

A geographical indication or GI is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.