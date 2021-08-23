Mullaperiyar dam: Secretary to visit Kerala next week

23 August 2021 16:09 IST

CHENNAI: A Secretary-level officer would visit Kerala next week regarding increasing the water level in the Mullaiperiyar dam to 152 feet, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan informed the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Monday.

During his reply to the debate on the demand for grants for the Water Resources Department in the House, the Minister said a few trees near the “baby dam” (auxiliary dam) would have to be removed as part of the steps to be taken.

“By doing all these, we could pave the way for increasing the height of the Mullaiperiyar dam to 152 feet,” he said but did not elaborate further on the issue.

