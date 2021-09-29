MRB nurses stage protest

CHENNAI

29 September 2021 03:59 IST

Several nurses, who had passed the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) exams and were recruited for COVID-19 work, staged a protest on the campus of the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) on Tuesday. The protest demanding job security and regularisation of services continued till late night.

These nurses were recruited on a temporary basis and were engaged in COVID-19 work. Their services were being extended once in six months.

G. R. Ravindranath, general secretary of Doctors Association for Social Equality who met the protesting nurses, said 3,000 nurses, who had cleared MRB exam, were recruited in April-May last year. “Now, they are being moved from the control of DMS to respective Deputy Directors of Health Services and Collectors. They are fearing this will have an impact on their jobs,” he said.

