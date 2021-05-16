More donations made to Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund

CHENNAI

16 May 2021 00:22 IST

Hatsun Agro Product Limited gives ₹3 crore

Donations towards COVID-19 relief continued to pour into the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

Hatsun Agro Product Limited Chairman R.G. Chandramogan handed over ₹3 crore towards the fight against the second wave of the pandemic.

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) donated ₹1.10 crore. The cheque was handed over by SRMIST’s Pro-Chancellor (Academics) P. Sathyanarayanan.

The Chennai Public School contributed ₹1 crore.

Donations of ₹25 lakh each were presented by S. Prince Hightech’s Managing Director A. Joseph Stalin and KRG Technologies Chief Executive Officer Rajanbabu Ramachandran. Tamil Maanila Congress party leader G.K. Vasan presented ₹10 lakh.

The Transport Department has announced that the employees of the eight State Transport Undertakings (STUs) would be contributing 10% of their May month salary towards the CMPRF. A circular in this regard was issued on Saturday.

Sri Ramachandra University Chancellor V.R. Venkataachalam handed over a cheque for ₹1 crore to the Chief Minister.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan handed over cheque for ₹25 lakh.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd, Chennai Silks and Enrica Enterprises contributed ₹1 crore each.

Leap Green Energy contributed ₹50 lakh, Orthomed Hospital ₹10 lakh and Mansun Consultancy ₹50 lakh.

Director Vetrimaran contributed ₹10 lakh.

Editor Mohan presented a cheque for ₹10 lakh to the Chief Minister.