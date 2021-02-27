MNM hopes to lead third front, Sarathkumar meets Kamal Haasan

CHENNAI

27 February 2021 15:11 IST

Mr. Haasan said that the first list of candidates will be announced on March 7, and he will start his full-fledged campaign on March 3

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Saturday exuded confidence that he would likely form a third front to fight the April 6 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Asked if he would lead the third front, Mr Haasan told journalists at the party headquarters in Alwarpet, that the “Clouds are forming and it will rain”. He was flanked by politician Pazha Karuppiah and Satta Panchayat Iyakkam’s Senthil Arumugam.

Mr. Haasan said that Mr. Karuppiah, who was previously with a host of parties including the AIADMK and DMK, has joined the MNM and will be fielded in the elections. Mr. Arumugam will work with MNM for the elections.

Earlier, actor R. Sarathkumar, president of All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi, visited the MNM office along with Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi representatives, to discuss a possible electoral alliance. Mr. Haasan said he was ready to compromise for ‘good causes’.

“The clouds are forming and it will rain soon. We are welcoming, and our doors are open. We cannot speak on guesses. We will announce the alliance soon,” he said.

Significantly, Mr. Sarathkumar had recently met former AIADMK interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala.

Mr Sarathkumar said that he met Mr. Haasan to explore the possibility of whether “good people with similar points of views” could get together. “I have understood what he feels and his opinion. MNM office bearers will speak with us. We are waiting for a good answer,” he added.

MNM sources said Mr. Sarathkumar also mentioned that he was speaking with the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam headed by Ms. Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dhinakaran.

“We are yet to make our decision. This is the time for us to create various options and pick the best one for us,” said an MNM office-bearer.

Mr. Haasan said that the first list of candidates will be announced on March 7 and he will start his full-fledged campaign on March 3.