M.K. Alagiri on ‘silent mode’

Madurai

05 March 2021 01:31 IST

On January 31, coinciding with his birthday, M.K. Alagiri, once a strongman in the DMK, made an announcement that he would re-enter active politics in some form when the election dates are made known. He went to the extent of saying that without his support, his younger brother and DMK president M.K. Stalin could never become the Chief Minister.Even as his supporters in Madurai and parts of southern Tamil Nadu were curiously waiting for him to make his stand clear, a close confidant said “Anja Nenjan” continued to discuss issues with his loyalists. To a question on when he would disclose his path, the person said, “Very soon”. However, a reliable source in the family said the leader had chosen to remain on “silent mode” as his family and friends had advised him to “stay calm” till the election is over. So, no to politics!

