Minor millets to be sold in ration shops

Extending support: Ration shops in cities like Chennai and Coimbatore will soon sell minor millets. K. Pichumani

CHENNAI

15 August 2021 01:18 IST

Millet Mission on outlay of ₹12.44 crore

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced that minor millet rice would be procured by co-operative societies and distributed through the public distribution system (PDS) in cities like Chennai and Coimbatore.

During his speech in the Assembly, Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam said, “Action will be taken to encourage value addition in minor millets and ensure a remunerative price to farmers.”

Millet processing units will be established for minor millets produced by ethnic farmers in the Kothagiri area of the Nilgiris district. He said the Millet Mission would be implemented on an outlay of ₹12.44 crore with Union and State government funds.

To increase the area, production and productivity of nutri-cereals like cumbu, ragi, varagu, thinai, kudhiraivali and samai, and promote the cultivation of these crops in rain-fed areas, yield-enhancing strategies like distribution of quality seeds, mechanised sowing and application of bio-fertilizers will be implemented under the mission, he said.

The Millet Mission will be implemented with special focus in Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Vellore, Tirupathur, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar and Thoothukudi districts, the Minister added.