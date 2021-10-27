Minister warns of action

CHENNAI

27 October 2021 01:18 IST

Special squads to monitor the fares

The Transport Department will be take a serious view of any complaints from passengers about overcharging by omni-bus operators during the festival season.

Transport Minister R.S. Rajakannappan told The Hindu that circulars had been issued by the Transport Commissioner to the Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) in the city to form special squads to conduct surprise checks in the bus termini to prevent overcharging.

Mr. Rajakannappan said aggrieved passengers can contact the toll-free number 18004255161 to register their complaint.

Advertising

Advertising

A senior official of the department said that if any complaints were received about ‘overcharging’, the RTOs would not only levy fine on the operator but also seize the vehicles. The officials of the RTOs would be visiting bus stops and enquire with the passengers.