Minister takes stock of COVID-19 situation in Kallakurichi

KALLAKURICHI:

14 May 2021 17:54 IST

Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudi on Friday directed the district administration to conduct door-to-door testing in the rural areas and also asked the authorities to ensure that additional thrust be given to awareness campaigns as well as COVID-appropriate behaviours.

Chairing a review meeting on COVID-19 at the Collectorate here, Mr. Ponmudi said that additional supply of pulse oximeters, thermal scanners, medicines, and essential equipment should be ensured to deal with the pandemic.

On an average, about 1,200 tests was being done at the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital while another 1,000 tests were being done at a private lab in the district.

The Minister said that adequate beds have been created in the district for COVID-19 patients. A total of 120 oxygen-supported beds were added in the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital.

In addition, 175 beds had been created in four private hospitals to treat those with COVID-19 symptoms.

Mr. Ponmudi also advised the authorities to focus on containment zones as per the guidelines of the State Government. Violators should be booked under the Disaster Management Act, he said.

District Collector Kiran Gurrala, Superintendent of Police Ziaul Haque and Kallakurichi Member of Parliament Gowtham Sigamanii were present.