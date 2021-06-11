Minister distributes welfare aid

CHENNAI

11 June 2021 05:03 IST

A total of 222 transgender persons were provided with a financial assistance of ₹2,000 each in view of the pandemic at an event held in Avadi Municipal Corporation on Thursday.

Milk and Dairy Development Minister S.M.Nasar distributed the welfare assistance on behalf of the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department. Moreover, he also distributed free sewing machines and 8 gram gold coins to the beneficiaries under various social welfare schemes, including marriage assistance.

The Minister and Tiruvallur Collector P.Ponniah later inspected the inlet channels, which carry floodwater to Paruthipattu lake, in Vasantham Nagar and Vivekananda Nagar. Mr.Nasar instructed officials to carry out measures to mitigate flooding and remove floating waste, said a press release.

